How to get the You Dropped This camo in MW3

Rare camos are one of the better ways to attract viewers to MW3 events. In recent months, fans have been able to claim various camos by watching MW3 tournaments on Twitch and the “You Dropped This” camo has been one of them.

Considering most customization options in the game cost real-life money, cosmetics that are free tend to be in high demand. If you’ve just seen the You Dropped This camo in MW3 and instantly wondered how you can get one yourself, here’s what you need to do.

Keep up with Call of Duty tournaments and Twitch drops

Most prime-time CoD tournaments come bundled with cosmetics like the You Dropped This camo.

The You Dropped This camo first made its debut in the summer of 2023 with the Call of Duty League. It was also later introduced during World Series of Warzone 2023, and players could claim the camo after tuning into these events for three hours.

The item is currently out of rotation, but we recommend keeping up with Call of Duty Viewership Rewards so you can tune in to claim your desired camo when it becomes available.

Check out promo codes

The promo code “CDLCHAMP23” gave players a second chance to claim the “You Dropped This” camo. This code was available for a limited time, and the camo might come back to the game with other codes in the future.

Most recently, the camo was also featured on another redeem code “559Q-RXGN4-JZPP” which has now expired.

We recommend keeping up with Call of Duty’s social media channels so you can stay up-to-date with the latest codes and redeem them as they become available. The “You Dropped This” camo can always become available at a later date with a different code, and patience will be the name of the game until then.