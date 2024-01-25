It's not really that urgent.

The final set of weekly challenges in Modern Warfare 3’s season one has arrived, and the final reward is something called Urgent Business.

Inspecting the challenge reveals exactly what Urgent Business is, and it’s a free reward for CoD players who are ready to put in the work to unlock it and add it to their collection. But is it any good?

It’s time to see what’s so urgent about this business. Here’s how to get the Urgent Business weapon in MW3.

What is Urgent Business in MW3?

Urgent Business is an MTZ-762 blueprint and weekly challenge reward in MW3’s season one.

This blueprint comes with its own unique camo design and attachments, including the Caucasus Reflex Sight optic, Bruen Heavy Support Grip underbarrel, and 30 Round Mag magazine.

Urgent Business is not a great build for the MTZ-762. Check out our best MTZ-762 build in MW3 for a better one.

How to get Urgent Business in MW3

Urgent Business can be earned by completing five or more challenges in week eight of season one in MW3. There are challenges in multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone, and it doesn’t matter which mode the five total challenges are completed in.

Urgent Business challenges in MW3: Season zero, week eight

Multiplayer

Get 20 operator Point Blank kills with a recommended weapon.

Get 20 operator Clean Kills with the JAK Signal Burst equipped to the Holger 556.

Get 15 operator headshot kills with the JAK Bullseye equipped to a recommended weapon.

Get three operator kills without dying five times with the JAK Ettin Double Barrel Kit equipped to the AMR9.

Get five operator longshot kills with the JAK Beholder Rifle Kit equipped to the Tyr.

Get 20 operator kills while aiming down sights with the JAK Headhunter Carbine Kit equipped to the Rival-9.

Get 15 operator headshot kills with the AOK 4.0x RQ-9 Recon equipped to a recommended weapon.

Zombies

Get 500 critical kills with a recommended weapon.

Get 200 kills with the JAK Signal Burst equipped to a Pack-a-Punched Holger 556.

Get five Special Zombie kills with shotguns.

Kill a Warlord with a recommended weapon.

Get 300 kills with the JAK Thunder LMG Kit equipped to the Sidewinder while Juggernog is active.

Get 200 kills with the MCW 6.8 while Stamin-Up is active.

Get 50 Mercenary kills with the JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion equipped to the Rival-9.

Warzone