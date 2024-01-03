The Holger 556 is already a favorite in Modern Warfare 3, but it may become even better thanks to a new Aftermarket Part during season one.

The JAK Signal Burst Conversion Kit for the Holger 556 fundamentally changes the weapon, turning it from full-auto to burst-fire, just like the powerful DG-56 or FR 5.56 weapons in its same archetype. But it must be unlocked via in-game challenges during season one as that is currently the only way to acquire it.

Here’s how to get the burst-fire Holger 556 attachment in MW3.

What is the Holger 556 JAK Signal Burst Conversion Kit?

Burst-fire power. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The JAK Signal Burst is “a conversion kit designed for accuracy and controllability with four-round bursts” for the Holger 556. It turns an already-powerful gun that’s dominant at full-auto and makes it more accurate and deadly with burst-fire capabilities.

This Aftermarket Part Conversion Kit must be unlocked via challenges. Here’s what to do.

How to get the burst Holger 556 in MW3

To unlock the JAK Signal Burst for the Holger 556, you must complete any five challenges from week five in season one of MW3. Challenges can be completed in multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone. Any five will do.

Here are all of the challenges for week five of season one in MW3.

Season one, week five challenges in MW3

Complete any five of these challenges to unlock the Holger 556’s burst-fire Conversion Kit.

Multiplayer

Get 30 operator kills while aiming down sights with a recommended weapon.

Get 30 operator kills with a recommended battle rifle.

Get 30 operator kills with the Holger 556.

Get 30 operator kills with sights equipped to a recommended assault rifle.

Get 40 operator headshot kills with the Holger 556.

Get 10 operator longshot kills with the Holger 556.

Get 5 operator fury kills with a recommended battle rifle.

Tip: In MW3, recommended weapons are marked in the armory by a red flame icon.

Zombies

Get 750 kills while aiming down sights with a recommended weapon.

Get 400 kills with a recommended battle rifle.

Get 250 kills with the Holger 556.

Get 250 scoped kills with a recommended assault rifle.

Get 250 critical kills with the Holger 556.

Get 250 kills with a Pack-a-Punched Holger 556.

Get 3 Mimic kills with a recommended battle rifle.

Warzone

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the North-West region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo).

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the Eastern region (Military Base or Farms).

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the Southern region (City, Suburbs, Manor).

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the Central region (Old Town, Low Town).

In Warzone, complete 15 contracts.

In Warzone, open 50 loot caches.