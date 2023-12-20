What are recommended weapons in MW3?

These weapons are hot.

The Armory in MW3
Image via Activsion

If you look at the weekly challenges for Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone, you’ll see that every week, each set of challenges features a few that require the use of a recommended weapon.

Sometimes, these challenges ask for a certain type of kill with a recommended weapon, like kills without dying, kills while jumping or using ADS, or longshot kills. Sometimes, they ask for kills with a specific category of recommended weapon, like marksman rifles, battle rifles, or SMGs.

In either scenario, you’ll need to know what the recommended weapons are if you want to get the weekly challenge rewards that include the exciting conversion kits and special camos.

What is a recommended weapon in MW3?

A recommended weapon in MW3 is denoted by the red/orange flame icon and banner that appears next to the weapon. If the gun has that icon, it is currently recommended. The devs have said they intend for the recommended section to be rotational.

The weapon select screen in MW3.
ARs are so hot right now. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

As of season one, in December 2023, all of the new MW3 weapons are listed as recommended. This includes the weapons that most recently joined the arsenal this season like the RAM-7. For now, only the MW3 weapons are recommended, but the devs have said they will eventually consider recommending MW2 weapons that they are working on.

All current recommend weapons in MW3, by weapon type

Here are all the recommended weapons in MW3, sorted by their weapon type.

Assault rifles

The recommended assault rifles are:

  • SVA 545
  • RAM-7
  • MAT-556
  • Holger 556
  • MCW
  • DG-56
  • FR 5.56

Battle rifles

The recommended battle rifles are:

  • BAS-B
  • Sidewinder
  • MTZ-762

SMGs

The recommended SMGs are:

  • Striker
  • WSP Swarm
  • AMR9
  • WSP-9
  • RIVAL-9
  • Striker 9

Shotguns

The recommended shotguns are:

LMGs

The recommended LMGs are:

  • Pulemyot 762
  • DG-58 LSW
  • TAQ Eradicator
  • Bruen MK9
  • Holger 26

Marksman rifles

The recommended marksman rifles are:

  • KVD Enforcer
  • MCW 6.8
  • DM56
  • MTZ Interceptor

Sniper rifles

The recommended sniper rifles are:

  • XRK Stalker
  • KATT-AMR
  • Longbow
  • KV Inhibitor

