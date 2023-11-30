It's MW3's first big one of many.

It’s never been a better time to grind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 than in season one, which is certain to be chock full of some awesome new content for fans of MW3.

While season one also includes big changes to Warzone and Zombies mode, MW3 multiplayer is the focal point of the update with some massive changes and content drops on the way.

Here’s everything that’s coming in MW3 season one’s patch notes.

MW3 season one patch notes

The MW3 season one patch notes are full of new content and changes. Read on below for everything in the new season.

Balance changes

MW3’s season one will bring a slew of balancing changes to existing weapons alongside the new guns. This article will be updated with official information whenever the patch notes go live.

Four new maps

Season one adds four new maps, including three six-vs-six maps, and one for two-vs-two Gunfight.

At launch, the MW3 season one adds Meat and Greece (six-vs-six), and Training Facility for Gunfight mode. The fourth map, a six-vs-six map named Rio, will be coming in season one Reloaded, likely sometime in January.

Five new weapons

Get ready to grind more camos and rank up more weapons. There are five, to be exact, coming throughout MW3‘s first season. Here’s what they are.

XRK Stalker (Battle Pass)

“Stalk your prey and lay them out with this tactical sniper rifle chambered in .50 Cal.”

RAM-7 (Battle Pass)

“Exceptionally compact, this bullpup assault rifle sports a lightweight, polymer frame and is chambered in versatile 5.56.”

Stormender (Battle Pass)

“This state-of-the-art weapon system fires a localized EMP on a slight delay. Destroys tactical and lethal equipment and temporarily disables other electronic devices.”

HRM-9 (Mid-season)

“A light yet stable 9mm submachine gun for close-quarters combat and putting down enemies quickly.”

TAQ Evolvere (Mid-season)

“An advanced, multi-caliber LMG capable of firing 7.62 or 5.56 with minimal adjustments to the weapon. Versatile and exceptionally lethal in the right hands.”

Nine new Aftermarket Parts

New Aftermarket Parts are coming. These Kits that fundamentally change a gun are being added for the AMR9, Sidewinder, Holger 556, TYR, Rival-9, and several others, all of which will be unlockable in various ways such as weekly challenges.

New vest

“Kills don’t display skulls. Immune to UAV and enemy radar effects (including while stationary). Duplicate effects do not stack. If equipped with Ghost T/V Camo, (Gear), you gain the effects of Hijacked IFF Strobe (Gear).”

An all-new vest may change the way you play in season one and beyond. The Assassin Vest allows for a tactical and lethal, plus all three gear slots. It removes the Field Upgrade in favor of a stealthy play style, though.

New killstreaks

Two new killstreaks are throwbacks from past entries in the series.

Swarm (15 Kills, 1,875 Points): “Deploys a large number of mosquito drones to provide blanket coverage over the entire area.”

“Deploys a large number of mosquito drones to provide blanket coverage over the entire area.” EMP (13 Kills, 1,625 Points): “Electromagnetic pulse to disrupt enemy Killstreaks and equipment.”

Ranked Play and game modes

Ranked Play is finally coming to MW3 but not at season one launch. It’s coming in the the midseason Reloaded update sometime in January, and it will give players a new way and reason to grind multiplayer matches.

Returning modes in MW3 in season one include Gunfight and All or Nothing, but more modes are expected in-season as well, including an LTM called Vortex, which brings the Ray Gun to multiplayer, a Christmas-themed event called Santa’s Slayground, and returning modes like Infected, Headquarters, and Team Gunfight.

New Prestige levels and weekly challenges

Prestige mode returns in season one, alongside a slew of new weekly challenges and unlockables, as just like in season zero. The max level will raise to 250, and there will be unique rewards to earn, as seen in the image above.

New operators

Three new operators are joining MW3 via the battle pass. Their names are Nolan, Dokkaebi, and Abolisher (BlackCell battle pass exclusive).

This article will be updated with more info about MW3 season one when it’s available.