Best Riveter loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 3

It doesn't feel like an AA-12, but it's as close as it gets.

Any Modern Warfare 2 (2009) fans in the house? Who remembers the AA-12 automatic shotgun tear lobbies to complete shreds? Well, new installment Modern Warfare 3 might have just the replacement for you AA-12 spammers: the Riveter.

Here is the best class loadout, attachments, and more to pair with the Riveter in MW3.

Best Riveter loadout and class setup in MW3

Mom: “We have the AA-12 at home.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Riveter is a fully automatic shotgun in MW3 that does light to moderate damage at short to mid-range. It’s actually surprising the amount of range you can get out of the Riveter, but the damage you’ll deal any further renders the weapon useless.

Our ideal class build and attachments are meant for keeping to short-range engagements, with a bit of fun strapped to the back to assist the team. As such, I wouldn’t use this loadout (or the Riveter at all) on larger-scale maps like Wasteland or Afghan.

Best attachments for Riveter in MW3

Laser: FTAC Grimline Laser

FTAC Grimline Laser Stock: Seraph-14 Heavy Carbine Stock

Seraph-14 Heavy Carbine Stock Barrel: JCX-L Suppressed Barrel

JCX-L Suppressed Barrel Underbarrel: Operator Foregrip

Operator Foregrip Magazine: 30 Round Mag

Consistency up close is our aim here, and the accuracy of the Riveter when firing from the hip is quite impressive with these attachments. The Operator Foregrip in particular gives a handy boost to hip-fire sway and accuracy. Just to ensure someone slightly out of range doesn’t escape, we’re doubling the magazine size with the 30 Round Mag.

The JCX-L Suppressed Barrel also helps keep you off the radar while giving a boost in pellet velocity, and the Grimline Laser makes it even easier to hip-fire.

Best class setup for Riveter in MW3

Vest: Demolition Vest

Demolition Vest Secondary: JOKR

JOKR Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Semtex x 2

Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear: Tac Mask

The Demolition Vest is our pick here, leaning heavily into Lethal grenade options with the Semtex. I also found the Thermobaric Grenade handy and recommend it for tactical use when keeping enemy operators off of points of interest, like in the Hardpoint and Domination game modes.

I’ve also strapped a JOKR to the back because why not? Rain down missiles on enemy positions and take out killstreaks with a single shot. The Munitions Box, plus the Demolition Vest’s grenade uptime, ensures you’re loaded up for every fight with plenty of grenades and ammo, especially given the Riveter chews through your reserves very quickly.