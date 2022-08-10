What does ADS mean in Call of Duty?

Call of Duty has many acronyms associated with the game that many hardcore fans will recognize. From NS (nice shot) to HS (headshot), a lot of slang and acronyms have been used to make it easier for players to communicate.

To be a member of any Call of Duty esports team, you must learn and understand these terms and phrases.

In your first few games with other players, you will likely be confused by the terms and slang they are using. If you don’t know what your teammates are saying, you could lose, and that’s not a risk you should take. Luckily, a lot of terms are interchangeable with many other shooter games, like FPS (first-person shooter), Camping (staying in a location and shooting at anyone who comes near), or FFA (free for all).

One of the slang terms that is used in other games is ADS.

ADS explained in Call of Duty

There are two meanings for ADS; the first is for the console and PC version of Call of Duty, which means “aim down sights.” You’re not always aiming in first-person or third-person shooters, so shooting without aiming is called hip firing. Since you are firing from where you are holding your weapon, which is near the hip, and you are not really aiming, just firing in the direction you are looking.

To aim down your sights, you need to press the aim button, changing the view to looking through your scope or down your sights. So, you’re aiming down your sights.

The second definition is for Call of Duty Mobile. Players can find ADS in the settings of CoD Mobile, which is usually shown to the player as they go through the tutorial. Players can choose between ADS and HIP in the Control section for each weapon class.

Players can aim down sights when they hold the aim button when using submachine guns or rifles if they’ve enabled ADS. If you have hipfire enabled, then holding the aim button will allow the player to zoom in from the hip. The player can shoot more accurately with this method than with a standard hipfire, but not as accurate as with a down sight. Some players would rather use hipfire because it’s much faster than regular aiming.

Should I use Hipfire or ADS in Call of Duty Mobile?

There are benefits to using ADS and Hipfire in Call of Duty Mobile, but we prefer using hipfire. Shotgun fire normally has a wide spread when firing at targets, so even while aiming at the hip, you’ll still be pretty accurate.

Since you’re trying to use the weapon as quickly as possible, machine guns are normally used with hipfire, so wasting time aiming down the site isn’t the best option.