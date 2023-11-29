Another round of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 challenges means there’s another oddly-named challenge with no explanation of what it is, like Operator Fury Kills in MW3.

Introduced in week four of season zero, a challenge to get three Operator Fury Kills with a Recommended Weapon popped up for players looking to unlock a new gun in the TAQ Eradicator. In subsequent weeks, if the challenge is to pop up again, we can arm you with the knowledge you’ll need to complete the challenge with ease.

Here’s everything there is to know about how to get Operator Fury Kills in MW3.

What are Operator Fury Kills in MW3?

Get ready to mow down the opposition. Image via Activision

An Operator Fury Kill in MW3 is killing four enemy players in rapid succession in multiplayer. The kills must be on players, not AI enemies like in Invasion mode, so don’t try to cheese it by farming bots.

That’s what an Operator means in MW3 multiplayer jargon. It’s simply just another player in multiplayer, so you can’t get the kills on bots or zombies. Sorry about that. Luckily, there are separate challenges for zombies if you’re into that sort of thing.

When it comes to Recommended Weapons, these are simply weapons marked with a red flame icon in the armory. Any of these weapons will do when it comes to grabbing the necessary kills.

How to get Operator Fury Kills in MW3

Take aim and send them to the respawn point. Image via Activision

To kill four or more enemies in rapid succession, look to play some small maps like Rust, Terminal, or Shipment. Equip your favorite Recommended Weapon (a gun with a large magazine will do wonders) to try and mow down some players who have lined up in a spawn or near an objective.

Rust is great for spawn-trapping enemies in modes like Domination, where you can force the enemy to spawn in a specific spot if you hold the proper flags. This will be tough to do with random teammates, but it’s not completely impossible.

Tip: LMGs with huge magazines are easiest to kill multiple enemies quickly with. Or stick with your favorite AR or SMG to try and catch enemies off guard.

Another suggestion we have is to try Hardcore modes. Since enemies die in basically one bullet in that mode, you can spray into a crowd and quickly get the Fury accomplishment done that way.

I also found some success in Ground War, which features bigger maps but way more players, and it’s nice to use a sniper rifle or marksman rifle to take down multiple enemies who are clumped together or spawning on top of one another.