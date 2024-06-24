How to unlock the Sledgehammer in MW3 and Warzone

A new era of melee weapons begins in Sledgehammer Games’ Modern Warfare 3 with a very fitting weapon.

That’s right, an actual Sledgehammer is joining the roster of melee weapons in MW3 in Season Four Reloaded. Once unlocked, you can go to town with your best 2000s WWF-era Triple H impression by beating enemies with the head of the hammer or even the haft.

Here’s everything there is to know about the Sledgehammer in MW3 and Warzone and how to get it.

What is the Sledgehammer in MW3 and Warzone?

Time to tee off. Image via Activision

The Sledgehammer is a melee weapon in MW3 and Warzone, and it can be equipped in the secondary slot to pick up quick kills on enemies.

“This bludgeoning behemoth isn’t designed for driving nails into wood, with a 20-pound head forged from carbon steel, beveled so the weapon doesn’t chip when striking, this monster of a melee weapon can inflict massive blunt force damage quickly, knock a foe back with a pole butt, or cause more monumental damage after a brief pause and a swing,” Activision said. “Crack some heads with the Sledgehammer.”

The Sledgehammer has three different ways to swing it, as mentioned in Activision’s description above, including a one-hit kill when the attack is charged up. This one is really for the melee enthusiasts and the players who love to run around on Shipment while bringing a knife (or a hammer) to a gun fight.

How to get the Sledgehammer in MW3 and Warzone

To shoot up or beat down? Image via Activision

To unlock the Sledgehammer in MW3 and Warzone, players must finish the new challenges from the battle pass sector that was previously redacted. On June 26, the sector between sectors one, nine, 10, and 11 will contain challenges.

Finish the challenges to unlock both the Sledgehammer and the Reclaimer 18 shotgun. Check back here if the update is live to see what the challenges entail.

This article will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

