MW3 just added a surprise new gun a full week before season one arrives

Some surprises hit harder than others. A new Modern Warfare 3 gun a week ahead of the game’s first season is just one of these examples.

The TAQ Eradicator LMG is now unlockable in MW3 as part of season zero’s weekly challenges for week four. The weapon was originally scheduled to be in the game at launch but was delayed for unknown reasons. It can now be yours after grinding a bit.

Get ready to grind challenges. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The weekly challenge this week is one of the tougher sets yet, considering they mostly require using previously unlocked Aftermarket Parts and Kits from the first three weeks of challenges, including the MCW’s JAK Raven Kit, the WSP Swarm’s Yellow Jacket Akimbo Brace Stocks Kit, and the JAK Heretic Carbine Kit for the MTZ-762.

There’s a set of Zombies challenges, too, so fans of that mode can get it done in Urzikstan as well. Once five challenges are completed for the week, whether it’s in multiplayer or Zombies, the TAQ Eradicator is unlocked and can be leveled up.

The in-game description for MW3’s fourth new LMG says it’s a full-auto LMG that “utilizes a prototype firing method going from a closed to open bolt system starting out at a blazing fast rate of fire before quickly slowing down and becoming more accurate.”

The TAQ Eradicator looks to be an LMG version of the popular TAQ-56 assault rifle from Modern Warfare 2, which is also in MW3. If it’s anything like that gun, this new LMG will be a force to be reckoned with, including its 75-round base magazine.

MW3’s season one begins next week on Dec. 6 and even more new weapons will be added then, including an all-new set of weekly challenges to take place during the season.