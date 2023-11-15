Automatic rifles are a prevalent playstyle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3), with players being able to select between Assault and Battle Rifles. The MTZ-762 is an overlooked Battle Rifle that can be unlocked with the right loadout.

Though Assault Rifles appear to be the dominant form of gameplay in Modern Warfare 3, there are a few Battle Rifles that have emerged in popularity. MTZ-762 is a weapon that you can unlock fairly early on in your Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer journey, but keep in your rotation for quite a while

. Here’s our pick for the best loadout and attachment options for the MTZ-762.

Best MTZ-762 loadout and class setup in MW3

Though the BAS-B is considered the best BRs, the MTZ-762 is still among the best | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Muzzle: Spitfire Suppressor L

Spitfire Suppressor L Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Barrel: MTZ Rowan Barrel

MTZ Rowan Barrel Stock: EXF Close Quarters Assault

EXF Close Quarters Assault Rear Grip: MTZ Aggressor Grip

The MTZ-762 deals massive damage, but recoil can often get in the way of getting kills. The Spitfire Suppressor will help mitigate the recoil, while the MTZ Rowan Barrel, Aggressor Grip, and Close Quarters Assault stock will improve handling and mobility with the weapon.

The rifle’s optics are entirely up to preference, but I find mid-ranged encounters easiest with the minimalist Slate Reflector. From long to short range, the MTZ-762 should have you covered.

Best class setup for MTZ-762 in MW3

Tactical: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Lethal: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Field Equipment: Munitions Box

Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Boots: Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: EOD Padding

The EOD Padding can you maneuver through the battlefield as you engage in more mid to short-range fights, protecting you from explosive projectiles. The Stalker Boots and Command Gloves can you move around the map less detectable and faster, as you can reload on the move.

Grenades are also up for player preference, but I find that leading in most encounters with a frag and flash grenades makes enemies much easier targets. The Munitions Box can help you restock your thrown projectiles while also reducing the need to switch off your MTZ-762.