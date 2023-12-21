How to unlock JAK Beholder Rifle Kit in MW3

The Tyr is one of Modern Warfare 3’s most deadly weapons, and its Conversion Kit, the JAK Beholder Rifle, means business in MW3. Let’s show you how to unlock this cheat code.

If you’ve played Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 online at any point, chances are you’ve been leveled by the absolute mean dog that is the Tyr handgun—I use handgun in a very broad sense as it hits like a missile.

If you attach the JAK Beholder Rifle Kit—one of MW3’s many Conversion Kits—to the Tyr, it morphs into a different beast altogether. If you’re having trouble unlocking it and adding it to your potent armory, this guide should help you.

How to get Tyr Conversion Kit in Modern Warfare 3

It’s not hard to acquire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get your hands on the Tyr conversion kit, the JAK Beholder Rifle, in MW3, you’ll need to unlock it by completing just five of MW3 season one’s Week Three challenges.

The good news is there are 20 spread out across the three core CoD avenues: Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone—so you can be selective. If you prefer Zombies to Multiplayer, go right ahead and stick to maiming the undead.

Once you have gotten the JAK Beholder Rifle kit, you can attach the large device to your Tyr, magically transforming it into a mid-sized rifle with much better range and an extra kick of stopping power on top of what it could already do.

The Tyr is one of Modern Warfare 3’s best guns, outside of the usual best MW3 assault rifles and best SMGs, and you can get it locked and loaded heading into MW3 season one Reloaded.