Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s weapons change drastically with a new feature called Aftermarket Parts, and one of the most unique is the JAK Headhunter Carbine.

Recommended Videos

AMPs like the JAK Headhunter Carbine can transform a weapon from one archetype to another entirely, effectively making it an all-new weapon. In this AMP’s case, it changes an SMG into an assault rifle, so fans of both can have fun with this gun no matter what they use on it.

If one of your challenges has you tasked with using the JAK Headhunter Carbine, we’ve got you covered with all of the info you need. Here’s how to get the JAK Headhunter Carbine in MW3.

What is JAK Headhunter Carbine in MW3?

A new take on the SMG. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The JAK Headhunter Carbine is a Conversion Kit for the Rival-9 SMG in CoD: MW3. This Aftermarket Part turns the Rival-9 into a burst assault rifle that fires shots in three-round bursts.

This attachment offers higher Bullet Velocity & Range, Gun Kick Control, Recoil Control, and Damage, but lessens the Aim Down Sight Speed, Hipfire and Tac Stance Spread, Sprint to Fire Speed, and Movement Speed of the weapon.

The JAK Headhunter Carbine is not the best AMP in the game. The Conversion Kit doesn’t make the Rival-9 quite strong enough to perform as an AR, and the recoil is still pretty substantial without a number of attachments.

Best JAK Headhunter Carbine in MW3

Conversion Kit: JAK Headhunter Carbine

JAK Headhunter Carbine Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor S

Sonic Suppressor S Stock: EXF Close Quarters Assault Stock

EXF Close Quarters Assault Stock Underbarrel: Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip

Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip Magazine: 40 Round Mag

The JAK Headhunter Carbine struggles with range and recoil, so use these attachments to fix it up and turn it into a weapon worth using occasionally and while finishing challenges.

How to get the JAK Headhunter Carbine in MW3

Always finish your challenges. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The JAK Headhunter Carbine is a reward for finishing five weekly challenges in season one, week one of MW3.

There’s a set of challenges to complete in all three modes in CoD, including MW3 multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, and Warzone, so whatever mode you prefer, the attachment can be unlocked and you can begin burst-firing your way through opponents online.

To find the weekly challenges in MW3: