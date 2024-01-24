Category:
CoD

How to get the JAK Headhunter Carbine in MW3

A fun addition to the game.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Jan 24, 2024 12:26 pm
JAK Headhunter Carbine AMP in MW3
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s weapons change drastically with a new feature called Aftermarket Parts, and one of the most unique is the JAK Headhunter Carbine.

Recommended Videos

AMPs like the JAK Headhunter Carbine can transform a weapon from one archetype to another entirely, effectively making it an all-new weapon. In this AMP’s case, it changes an SMG into an assault rifle, so fans of both can have fun with this gun no matter what they use on it.

If one of your challenges has you tasked with using the JAK Headhunter Carbine, we’ve got you covered with all of the info you need. Here’s how to get the JAK Headhunter Carbine in MW3.

What is JAK Headhunter Carbine in MW3?

The JAK Headhunter Carbine is a Conversion Kit for the Rival-9 SMG in CoD: MW3. This Aftermarket Part turns the Rival-9 into a burst assault rifle that fires shots in three-round bursts.

This attachment offers higher Bullet Velocity & Range, Gun Kick Control, Recoil Control, and Damage, but lessens the Aim Down Sight Speed, Hipfire and Tac Stance Spread, Sprint to Fire Speed, and Movement Speed of the weapon.

The JAK Headhunter Carbine is not the best AMP in the game. The Conversion Kit doesn’t make the Rival-9 quite strong enough to perform as an AR, and the recoil is still pretty substantial without a number of attachments.

Best JAK Headhunter Carbine in MW3

  • Conversion Kit: JAK Headhunter Carbine
  • Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor S
  • Stock: EXF Close Quarters Assault Stock
  • Underbarrel: Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip
  • Magazine: 40 Round Mag

The JAK Headhunter Carbine struggles with range and recoil, so use these attachments to fix it up and turn it into a weapon worth using occasionally and while finishing challenges.

How to get the JAK Headhunter Carbine in MW3

The JAK Headhunter Carbine is a reward for finishing five weekly challenges in season one, week one of MW3.

There’s a set of challenges to complete in all three modes in CoD, including MW3 multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, and Warzone, so whatever mode you prefer, the attachment can be unlocked and you can begin burst-firing your way through opponents online.

To find the weekly challenges in MW3:

  • Press the Options button (PS5).
  • Open up the Challenges menu.
  • Select Weekly Challenges.
  • Scroll to week one in season one.
  • Track your progress on challenges from this screen.
related content
Read Article How to get Operator Clean Kills in MW3
Two MW3 characters locking horns on the battlefield.
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to get Operator Clean Kills in MW3
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus and others Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Results for 2024 Call of Duty League Major One
CDL Major One Boston
Category:
CoD
CoD
Results for 2024 Call of Duty League Major One
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 23, 2024
Read Article How to get The Boys Firecracker operator skin in MW3
Firecracker from The Boys in MW3. She has long red hair and wears a red and blue suit.
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to get The Boys Firecracker operator skin in MW3
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 23, 2024
Read Article Surprise buff makes AMR9 loadouts go toe-to-toe with any SMG in Warzone
AMR9 MW3
Category:
CoD
CoD
Surprise buff makes AMR9 loadouts go toe-to-toe with any SMG in Warzone
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 23, 2024
Read Article How to get The Boys A-Train operator skin in MW3 and Warzone
An image of the A-Train operator skin in MW3.
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to get The Boys A-Train operator skin in MW3 and Warzone
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Operator Clean Kills in MW3
Two MW3 characters locking horns on the battlefield.
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to get Operator Clean Kills in MW3
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus and others Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Results for 2024 Call of Duty League Major One
CDL Major One Boston
Category:
CoD
CoD
Results for 2024 Call of Duty League Major One
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 23, 2024
Read Article How to get The Boys Firecracker operator skin in MW3
Firecracker from The Boys in MW3. She has long red hair and wears a red and blue suit.
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to get The Boys Firecracker operator skin in MW3
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 23, 2024
Read Article Surprise buff makes AMR9 loadouts go toe-to-toe with any SMG in Warzone
AMR9 MW3
Category:
CoD
CoD
Surprise buff makes AMR9 loadouts go toe-to-toe with any SMG in Warzone
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 23, 2024
Read Article How to get The Boys A-Train operator skin in MW3 and Warzone
An image of the A-Train operator skin in MW3.
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to get The Boys A-Train operator skin in MW3 and Warzone
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 23, 2024

Author

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.