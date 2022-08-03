How to get the Terminator skins in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

The Terminator and his enemy have been wreaking havoc in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, and you can play as the murderous robots, too.

Call of Duty’s latest partnership brings Arnold Schwarzenegger’s likeness into the game from the long-standing sci-fi series, and two new bundles in the store are available to celebrate the occasion.

“The T-800 is described by Skynet as the first cybernetic organism, perfectly able to blend in with humans utilizing living tissue over a hyper alloy skeleton,” Activision said about the Arnold likeness-skin. “After a mid-life crisis, its passion became protecting John Connor, acting like a stepfather to him. Its focus is on terminating threats, and yet it has no preferred fighting style; it is comfortable with weapons, vehicles, and even hand-to-hand combat.”

In Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Arnold faced off with a seemingly unbeatable foe, the T-1000.

“A product of Skynet, the T-1000 is an advanced AI model made from liquid metal,” Activision said. “Its passion is infiltrating the human resistance, its focus is terminating their members, and it is relentless in both pursuits.”

Here’s how to get both of them in Warzone and Vanguard.

How to get the Terminator skins in Warzone and Vanguard

The Tracer Pack: Terminator T-800 Mastercraft Ultra Operator Limited Time Bundle is available for a limited time in the CoD Store. It can be purchased for 2,400 CoD Points. It includes the Model T-800 operator skin, Neural Net Processor assault rifle blueprint, Motorhead shotgun blueprint, Coltan Alloy SMG blueprint, Always Scanning charm, I’ll Be Back emblem, Infrared Optic reticle, Terminated finishing move, He’ll Live MVP highlight, and Trust Me operator highlight.

The blueprint weapons for the T-800 bundle include Purple Plasmer Tracers and Judgment Day Dismemberment.

The Tracer Pack: Terminator T-1000 Ultra Operator Limited Time Bundle is also available for a limited time in the CoD Store. It can be purchased for 2,400 CoD Points as well. It includes the Model T-1000 operator skin, Liquid Metal SMG blueprint, Persistent Mission assault rifle blueprint, Identity Theft LMG blueprint, Alternative Future watch, Unstoppable calling card, Full Chase emblem, Blocker Remover finishing move, My Turn highlight intro, and I Wouldn’t Worry operator MVP highlight.

The blueprint weapons in this bundle all feature the Purple Plasma Tracers and Retro Blast Dismemberment rounds.

Both of these bundles are only available until Aug. 31. The Terminator will be gone from the store after that.