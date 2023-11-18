How to get the Royalty Tiger Camo in MW3

Camos in Modern Warfare 3 offer new customization options for players and bragging rights over others—and none make as much of a statement as the Royalty Tiger Camo.

This exclusive unlock is a surefire way to make an impression in any lobby you’ll enter, with a pink and orange tiger design that would make Hugh Hefner proud.

The Royalty Tiger Camo in MW3 pays homage to the mastery camo of the same name from Call of Duty: WW2, which was awarded after a player reaches level 1000, but there isn’t as much of a grind this time around.

That said, unlocking the Royalty Tiger Camo in MW3 still does not come easy and is an expensive ordeal. Read on to find out how exactly you can get your hands on it.

How to unlock the Royalty Tiger Camo in MW3

You may have missed your chance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The flashy Royalty Tiger Camo in MW3 is not unlocked via traditional methods and, instead, you’ll need to pay a hefty price to unlock it.

In order to get access to the Royalty Tiger Camo, you’ll need to purchase the Task Force 141 Crossbody Sling Bag from the Call of Duty shop, which includes a code to redeem to unlock the camo, and costs $60.

The item is currently sold out, however, and it’s not clear if there will be a restock, so the opportunity to purchase the Crossbag may have gone.

You can, if you wish, look to third-party sites like eBay to purchase the Task Force 141 Crossbody Sling Bag, but you can expect to pay a higher price—and the purchase may not include the in-game redemption code.