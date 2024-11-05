How to get the Redacted operator skin in Black Ops 6

Every so often in Call of Duty, a certain operator skin goes viral on social media for one reason or another, and that’s happening with the Redacted operator right now.

Sometimes, it’s a frog that actively grows mushrooms on its body the more kills you rack up, while other times it’s just a massive rubber ducky or Monster Energy skins. In Black Ops 6, the first viral skin is one that is as mysterious as it is awesome-looking, and players want it badly.

Another operator skin for the operator Roze was popular in Warzone because it made the operator difficult to see in dark areas, and that’s what this BO6 skin is most similar to. But odds are, if you want to get it, you will have to do a bit more than level up a battle pass or buy it from the store.

Here’s everything we know so far about the viral “Redacted” operator skin in Black Ops 6.

What is the Redacted operator skin in BO6?

Who are they? No one knows. Image via @SemtexLeaks

The “Redacted” operator skin is a secret skin that was found within Black Ops 6’s game files by data miners shortly after launch. The skin features an unknown operator sporting an all-black outfit along with a black helmet, black goggles, and black balaclava covering their face. The skin can be seen in the image above.

Once discovered, leakers began posting the skin online and it spread to all ends of the playerbase, leading many to wonder where it’s from and how to get it for themselves in BO6.

How to unlock the Redacted operator skin in BO6

Get ready to grind and grind some more. Image via Activision

It’s currently unknown how to unlock the Redacted operator skin, but it has been spotted in lobbies being used by players who hacked their way to Prestige Master, and not just those who have data mined the files. This leads many to believe that players may need to reach level 1,000 in Black Ops 6 after reaching Prestige Master.

In BO6, there are 10 Prestige levels, all with 55 levels within. Once the 10th Prestige is finished, Prestige Master unlocks with an additional 1,000 levels of progression to go through. The prevailing theory right now is that reaching level 1,000 in Prestige Master will unlock the secret skin. To learn more about Prestige in BO6, check out our guide.

This is just one potential place for the Redacted skin to be made available as a reward. It could also have to do with Dark Ops challenges, as a reward for completing a set of unique tasks that are hidden within both multiplayer and Zombies modes.

Redact this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

However the skin is meant to be unlocked, it’s clear Treyarch wanted it to be a surprise and a secret, and it’s likely going to take a long time for anyone to acquire the skin legitimately. As such, Treyarch nor Activision have confirmed how to get the skin and are likely waiting for it to be acquired without any hacking involved before potentially addressing it.

This article will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

