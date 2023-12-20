How to get the Paindeer operator skin in MW3

The holidays are among us, and for Modern Warfare 3 players, there are plenty of different ways to celebrate the new Santa’s Slayground event, including a hilarious new operator skin named the Paindeer.

This new cosmetic dresses up KorTac’s Doc operator in a regular black tactical outfit with a backpack, but the big difference between her regular gear and this skin is the massive reindeer head atop her shoulders. With big googly eyes and tongue sticking out, this is a perfect way to get some laughs with your friends as your slay out in your matches.

How to get Paindeer Sleigh skin in MW3

Dashing through the snow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Paindeer Sleigh operator skin in MW3, you have to buy a cosmetic bundle from the in-game store. The Paindeer bundle includes a multitude of goodies for your enjoyment, like the new Sleigh operator skin, an aftermarket part, a new weapon blueprint, a new Calling Card, a weapon sticker, and a an emblem.

Here is everything you get from this new bundle:

Sleigh operator skin

“Gift Wrapped” Pulemyot 762 aftermarket part

“Just Believe” KV Inhibitor blueprint

“The Paindeer” Calling Card

“Stuffed and Plush” weapon sticker

“Seeing Red” emblem

If you’d rather cosplay as the big man from the North Pole, there is also an Undead Santa skin for Klaus that should help satisfy that urge. This operator skin can be found in the Santa Gnaws skin bundle, and will also include two weapon blueprints, loot for Zombies, a Calling Card, a sticker, and a weapon charm.