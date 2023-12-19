How to find and defeat Zombie Santa in Warzone: Slay Ride Resurgence explained

MW3’s CODMAS event is centered around a zombie villain named Santa Gnaws, and squads have a chance to take down the fearsome foe in Warzone’s Slay Ride Resurgence playlist.

Sledgehammer Games came bearing gifts for the holiday season in Modern Warfare 3. Completing the Santa’s Playground event earns rewards such as a new finishing move, weapon blueprint, and operator skin.

You better be geared up to take on Santa Gnaws. Image via Activision

Multiplayer fans can enjoy five reskinned maps and earn up to 15 rewards for completing challenges in the unique environments. Multiplayer fans received new game modes under the tree, including a holiday-themed Infected and a snowball variant of Gunfight.

Meanwhile, Zombies players have new seasonal-themed enemies to take down and snowballs at their disposal to make the job easier. And Warzone community members can take down Santa Gnaws in the Slay Ride Resurgence playlist.

Warzone Slay Ride Resurgence, explained

As part of CODMAS, Slay Ride Resurgence is a limited-time Warzone playlist that challenges teams to defeat Santa Gnaws and decorate trees on the new seasonal train to earn high-quality loot.

How to find and defeat Santa Gnaws in Warzone

Use snowballs to fend off enemies at Deck the Halls points. Image via Activision

There are six capture points spread around Urzikstan marked as green trees on the Tac Map. Players will find loot under the tree, but if they stand near the capture point with no enemies around, the tree will slowly get decorated and reach Tier Two and Tier Three when fully dressed up.

Players earn better weapons, killstreaks, and more cash based on how decorated the tree is. Players must stand on a capture point until they reach Tier Three to find Santa. When the tree is fully decorated, a portal will open up to Santa’s Black Site.

Successfully taking down “the king of Christmas” earns powerful ground loot and an emblem to mark the achievement.

Raven Software revealed that other CODMAS-related secrets will be waiting on Urzikstan while completing Slay Ride Resurgence.

Make sure to complete these challenges while you can as CODMAS starts on Dec. 19 and ends on Jan. 3 at 10am CT.