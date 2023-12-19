All Santa’s Slayground challenges and rewards in MW3 and Warzone

Ho, ho, ho, gamers. CODMAS has arrived, and Santa’s Slayground is here to bring all sorts of rewards and challenges in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.
A new slate of challenges during the limited-time event can be completed in any of MW3’s modes, including multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone, so no matter what you prefer to play, you can try to make sure you don’t get any coal in your stocking.
In total, there are eight rewards to be earned over the holidays in the two-week-long event, including a special ugly sweater-themed blueprint for the DG-58 LSW LMG. But there’s that and a whole lot more as part of CODMAS, which also includes a special Zombie Santa boss fight in a unique Warzone playlist.
Here are all of the Santa’s Slayground challenges and what you get for completing them during CODMAS in MW3 and Warzone.
All Santa’s Slayground challenges in MW3 and Warzone
MW3 multiplayer
- Get 40 operator melee kills with Stalker Boots equipped
- Get 40 operator kills with a weapon picked up from an enemy player
- Get 100 operator kills with the DG-58 LSW
- Get six operator snowball kills in Snowball Gunfight
- Get 50 operator headshot kills with a sniper, marksman rifle, or battle rifle
- Get 40 operator kills while playing Infected Holiday
- Get five operator kills while sliding or crouching
MW3 Zombies
- Get five special zombie kills with melee weapons
- Get 400 kills with a wall buy weapon
- Get 400 kills with a Pack-a-Punched DG-58 LSW
- Get 25 kills with snowballs
- Get 200 critical kills with snipers, marksman rifles, or battle rifles
- Complete eight contracts
- Get 50 kills with Stamin-Up active
Warzone
- Get 10 operator kills with marksman rifles
- In Slay Ride Resurgence, get 15 operator kills with assault rifles
- In Slay Ride Resurgence, get 15 operator kills with SMGs
- Get 15 operator kills with snowballs
- In Slay Ride Resurgence, get 15 operator kills with sniper rifles
- Get 15 operator kills with snowballs at over 25m
- In Slay Ride Resurgence, place in the top five 15 times
All Santa’s Slayground rewards
- “Underbaker” weapon sticker
- Double weapon XP token
- One battle pass tier skip
- “Mistle Toe” weapon charm
- “Deadly Knit” calling card
- “Lil’ Krampus” emblem
- “Santa’s Right Hand” finishing move
Santa’s Slayground Mastery blueprint
- “Ugliest Sweater” DG-58 LSW blueprint
Completing all seven challenges in MW3 MP, Warzone, or MWZ will reward this special blueprint.