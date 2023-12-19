All Santa’s Slayground challenges and rewards in MW3 and Warzone

Your stocking is about to be stuffed.

Ho, ho, ho, gamers. CODMAS has arrived, and Santa’s Slayground is here to bring all sorts of rewards and challenges in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

A new slate of challenges during the limited-time event can be completed in any of MW3’s modes, including multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone, so no matter what you prefer to play, you can try to make sure you don’t get any coal in your stocking.

In total, there are eight rewards to be earned over the holidays in the two-week-long event, including a special ugly sweater-themed blueprint for the DG-58 LSW LMG. But there’s that and a whole lot more as part of CODMAS, which also includes a special Zombie Santa boss fight in a unique Warzone playlist.

Here are all of the Santa’s Slayground challenges and what you get for completing them during CODMAS in MW3 and Warzone.

All Santa’s Slayground challenges in MW3 and Warzone

Lil’ Krampus is cuter than the Warzone variant. Screenshot by Dot Esports

MW3 multiplayer

Get 40 operator melee kills with Stalker Boots equipped

Get 40 operator kills with a weapon picked up from an enemy player

Get 100 operator kills with the DG-58 LSW

Get six operator snowball kills in Snowball Gunfight

Get 50 operator headshot kills with a sniper, marksman rifle, or battle rifle

Get 40 operator kills while playing Infected Holiday

Get five operator kills while sliding or crouching

MW3 Zombies

Get five special zombie kills with melee weapons

Get 400 kills with a wall buy weapon

Get 400 kills with a Pack-a-Punched DG-58 LSW

Get 25 kills with snowballs

Get 200 critical kills with snipers, marksman rifles, or battle rifles

Complete eight contracts

Get 50 kills with Stamin-Up active

Warzone

Get 10 operator kills with marksman rifles

In Slay Ride Resurgence, get 15 operator kills with assault rifles

In Slay Ride Resurgence, get 15 operator kills with SMGs

Get 15 operator kills with snowballs

In Slay Ride Resurgence, get 15 operator kills with sniper rifles

Get 15 operator kills with snowballs at over 25m

In Slay Ride Resurgence, place in the top five 15 times

All Santa’s Slayground rewards

There’s a bunch of events running at once. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Underbaker” weapon sticker

Double weapon XP token

One battle pass tier skip

“Mistle Toe” weapon charm

“Deadly Knit” calling card

“Lil’ Krampus” emblem

“Santa’s Right Hand” finishing move

Santa’s Slayground Mastery blueprint

It’s pretty ugly, indeed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Ugliest Sweater” DG-58 LSW blueprint

Completing all seven challenges in MW3 MP, Warzone, or MWZ will reward this special blueprint.