How to use snowballs in MW3 Zombies

The holidays are here, and by here I mean the the MW3 Zombies map of Urzikstan. During the special holiday event, MWZ players can earn rewards via a number of challenges, including one that requires the use of snowballs.

During the Santa’s Slayground seasonal event, you’ll have a number of MW3 Zombies challenges to complete, including one to kill 25 zombies with snowballs. While this challenge isn’t necessarily difficult, it can be quite tedious if you don’t know the basics of using snowballs in MW3 Zombies.

How to get and use snowballs in MW3 Zombies

Snowball caches can be found scattered across the map in all three tiers, marked by a snowflake icon. Many will spawn in locations that will take some effort getting into or clearing out, like Aether Nests, Strongholds, or even Legacy’s Fortress. Don’t worry about traveling far to get some, there are dozens of snowball caches to go to.

There’s no snow on the ground, so where did these come from? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Snowballs themselves will take the spot of your lethal equipment, with a maximum of 10 that can be stored. You cannot store a stack of snowballs in your rucksack for later, you can only have an active stack in your lethal equipment slot.

As a piece of lethal equipment, snowballs are a thrown weapon, though they are not terribly effective. Against normal zombies, they only do a small amount of damage, but they do stagger the zombie and briefly knock it to its knees, which can be valuable if you’re trying to buy some time to reload or replate. To kill zombies with a snowball, you will have to knock it down to its last bit of health, then pelt it with a snowball.

Tip: If you wanted to kill a tier one zombie with only snowballs, you’d have to hit a zombie with at least five of them, which is half your stack.

You also can’t pick up snowballs after they’ve been thrown. Instead, you will have to go back to a cache and refill them, or replenish them at an ammo crate.