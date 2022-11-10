How to get the Ghillie suit in Modern Warfare 2

The Ghillie Suit is one of the most iconic cosmetic items in all of Call of Duty. From its debut in the original Modern Warfare with the “All Ghillied Up” mission in the Campaign to its new appearance in Modern Warfare 2, players everywhere would love to don their Operator in the camouflaged outfit.

However, in MW2, there is no clear way of acquiring the Ghillie Suit in multiplayer. No Operator has a Ghillie Suit to unlock and there are currently no additional in-game outfits for Operators, as we’re in the pre-season.

Although, this doesn’t take into consideration promotional rewards, which is exactly how players can obtain the Ghillie Suit in MW2.

Getting the Ghillie Suit in Modern Warfare 2

In order to acquire the Ghillie Suit in multiplayer, players need to have taken part in the Jack Links promotion.

For players unaware, Jack Links is a food product that mainly sells different kinds of beef jerky. In MW2, Jack Links and Activision teamed up to offer players in-game rewards for simply purchasing a variety of Jack Links products.

Unfortunately, the promotion with Jack Links ended on Oct. 31, 2022, so if players don’t have the Ghillie Suit by now, there’s no other way to obtain it.

To take advantage of the entire Jack Links line of rewards, players needed to purchase four different products. Each product contained a new code that unlocked a different item for players to acquire in MW2. The Ghillie Suit was only acquired after players enter four codes, so hence the four products needed.

There could be another Ghillie Suit that enters MW2 in the future, perhaps in a store bundle or as a skin on a season’s Battle Pass.

For now, the Ghillie Suit is arguably the rarest Operator skin in the game.