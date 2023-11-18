It's tough to see in the middle of a match.

Of all the Operator skins in Call of Duty, one in particular has players eager to acquire it—the Gaia Operator skin for Nova. Also known as the Groot Operator skin, the Gaia skin makes your character look like a tree, with brown branches and a glowing, somewhat-see-through branch structure.

The Gaia skin was first made available at the end of Modern Warfare 2, but how do you get your hands on this cool but somewhat annoying Operator skin in MW3?

How do you unlock the Gaia Operator skin in MW3?

To unlock the Gaia Operator skin in MW3, you’ll need to purchase the Season Six Battle Pass and complete the F11 sector in its entirety. If you purchase the Blackcell upgrade, you’ll be able to complete the V4L3RIA sector first, and then immediately move on to the F11 sector.

You will need to earn XP while the F11 sector is unlocked in order to complete the sector and earn the skin. Earning XP is very easy in CoD: from playing multiplayer to completing missions and runs in DMZ, Warzone, or MW3 Zombies, it’s common to hit the sector completing and unlocking the final reward.

The Gaia Operator skin is for Nova, one of the game’s SPECGRU Operators. You’ll automatically unlock Nova when you obtain the Gaia skin. If you complete the F11 sector but do not purchase the battle pass, you will not unlock the Gaia Operator skin, so you’ll need to fork over a bit of cash to get this skin.

At this time, the Gaia skin is only available with the Season 6 battle pass. Once season six ends on Dec. 6, the battle pass will expire, meaning you won’t be able to get the skin again—at least, until Activision put it into the store, which has not been confirmed as yet.