How to get Sea Treasure Tokens in Warzone 2

Warzone 2’s Ashika Island gives fans an incredibly fast-paced experience as they scurry around the map, looting and taking down enemies, left, right, and center.

The newest resurgence map is considerably smaller compared to most CoD landscapes throughout its history, and its almost suffocating intensity makes it a thrill ride for hardcore gamers.

There are new areas to explore, and new items to discover as you fight to survive until the very seconds of the match. Sea Treasure Tokens are one of the newest features in Warzone 2, and they’re helping in pushing you over the line.

How do I find Sea Treasure Tokens in Warzone 2?

Sea Treasure Tokens are impossible to spot in the wild, so you’ll have to gather each token from blue chests scattered throughout Ashika Island.

Fear not, these blue chests are also reusable. Meaning they’ll replenish, giving you plenty of opportunities to find yourself a Sea Treasure Token. The issue is, they can be hidden under several other items, so don’t miss them hiding in plain sight.

Once you’ve found a Sea Treasure Token, you’ll have to find an arcade machine. You’ll find an arcade machine inside most of the gas stations on Ashika Island. If you’re not sure where they are, look at your map. There’ll be little gas station markers on top of the areas, once you’ve found one, that’s where you’ll have to go.

Image via Activision

These arcade machines will give you different rewards ranging from killstreaks to gas masks. The rewards are entirely random, and there is a chance you’ll get an awful reward. But there are different items you can get through these machines, and you might get something you really needed.

It’s as simple as that, now you can spend your entire matches scouring the Ashika Island landscape to find blue chests for your new arcade machine gambling experience.