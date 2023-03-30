How to get mortar strikes in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 brought tons of changes along with its season two update. Along with an entirely new, condensed map in Ashika Island, DMZ brought new factions, missions, and weapons.

Death From Above is a tier two mission for the White Lotus faction in Warzone 2 DMZ that requires players to find and deploy mortar strikes. Mortars are a familiar weapon in the Call of Duty franchise, as the artillery has been featured as a notorious killstreak across several games. Warzone 2 players cannot unlock mortar strikes through the traditional killstreak method, and instead, have to physically acquire the weapon.

If you are looking to complete the Death From Above mission, or simply spot where to find mortar strikes in Warzone 2, look no further. This is everything that you need to do.

How to get Mortar Strikes in Warzone 2 DMZ

In order to complete the Death From Above mission for the White Lotus faction, players need to get eight total kills in a single session with mortars. These kills can come from either other players or hostile NPCs. Given that enemy AI is far more plentiful and less likely to dodge mortar strikes, it is recommended that players find either Al Qatala or Shadow Company soldiers to eliminate.

To obtain mortars, players simply need to venture to a nearby Buy Station. Since you need eight kills with mortar strikes, players will need to spend at least $12,000 to purchase eight total mortars, though it likely would not hurt to purchase a few extras.

Since Ashika Island is a more condensed map with hotspots of hostile NPCs, which are often congregated together, this would be the preferred location to attempt this mission on. Areas of the map such as Beach Club, Tsuki Castle, and Port Ashika are all prime locations to target mortar strikes.