How to find and kill Shadow Company Soldiers in DMZ

Warzone 2 season two is here, bringing not only a new map in the form of Ashika but also countless new missions for players to pursue. Non-Discriminatory Crown is one that players can complete across both Al Mazrah and Ashika. In order to fulfill this contract, you must locate and eliminate eight Al-Qatala and five Shadow Company soldiers.

DMZ is a unique take on the immensely popular battle royale genre. Instead of a solely player-versus-player experience, there are swaths of hostile NPCs found across the map. Whether guarding a Stronghold or simply patrolling around, players will likely engage in multiple clashes against AI characters throughout the course of a lobby.

While the Al-Qatala and Shadow Company soldiers required to eliminate in this mission are not difficult to take down, finding these NPCs can be difficult if you do not know where to look. If you are looking to complete Non-Discriminatory Crown, here’s where you need to go.

Where to find Shadow Soldiers in Warzone 2 DMZ

To complete Non-Discriminatory Crown, players are tasked with eliminating eight Al-Qatala soldiers and five Shadow Company soldiers. The former are the most common hostile NPC found around Al Mazrah, making this portion of the mission fairly easy to achieve.

Though the mission states that players must slay all enemies in the same deployment, players can complete this mission over two different maps. On Al Mazrah, Shadow Company soldiers are extremely sparse, with the only large grouping at the Sattiq Cave Complex. On Ashika, Shadow Company soldiers are the primary form of enemy AI, making this the easiest place to farm them.

This two-map method of completing the mission may be patched in the near future, leaving Al Mazrah as the best map to eliminate both enemy types in a single location.