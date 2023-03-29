DMZ Governor’s Laptop: How to find the laptop in Ashika Island Town Hall

Warzone 2 not only brought players to the new map of Ashika Island but also introduced dozens of new missions to complete. Whistleblower is a tier three mission for the Crown faction, which requires players to find and deliver a specific item.

To complete this two-step mission, players must first find an item called the Governor’s Laptop. Given Warzone 2 provides no indication as to where this item could be, plenty of players have had a hard time fulfilling this first step. Once this laptop is acquired, players should be able to finish the Crown mission fairly quickly.

If you are stuck on Whistleblower trying to find the Governor’s Laptop, look no further. This is everything you need to do to complete Whistleblower in DMZ.

Where to find the Governor’s Laptop in DMZ

The Governor’s Laptop is aptly located in the City Hall on the Ashika Island map. Before players can access City Hall, you will first need to find the City Hall Hideout key. Unfortunately, this item has no set spawn location so players will need to search around Ashika to find the hideout key. Typically, this key can be found in Duffel bags and lockers and on fallen enemies.

Image via Activision Blizzard

After you acquire the City Hall Hideout Key, you can finally venture to City Hall itself. This landmark can be found on the southeastern portion of Ashika Island, near Beach Club. The exact location can be seen on the image above.

Before venturing to City Hall, players should be advised that City Hall is swarming with hostile NPCs. Going in through the double doors, players should take their first right, which leads to a large office space.

Here, the Governor’s Laptop will be located on top of a file cabinet.

Image via Activision Blizzard

Where to deliver the Governor’s Laptop

After you have the Governor’s Laptop in your inventory, players will need to deliver the item to the Beach Club Dead Drop location. The Dead Drop is not located too far away from City Hall. The Dead Drop can be found at the gas station just across from City Hall, around the rear of the building.

After locating the white-outlined dumpster, simply walk up to the Dead Drop and insert the Governor’s Laptop. After that, you will have completed your DMZ mission.