How to get free MW3 Beta Codes with Xfinity Rewards

While Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3’s official launch is still a month away, players who pre-ordered it can now hop into the beta test to try it out. And if you are an Xfinity user and a United States resident, you can even get the beta for free without having to pre-order it.

Here’s how you can try the MW3 beta for free via Xfinity rewards.

How to get MW3 beta code for free via Xfinity Rewards

Xfinity, a Comcast service, is a popular cable internet provider in the United States, that also offer rewards for being a member of their Rewards program.

Similar to what happened for Modern Warfare 2 in 2022, Xfinity is providing free Modern Warfare 3 beta codes to Xfinity Rewards members. These codes are valid for all platforms, including Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Note that being an Xfinity customer isn’t enough to get the MW3 beta code. You must also be an Xfinity Rewards member. It’s free to join, so just sign up here.

Follow these steps to grab your MW3 beta code via Xfinity:

Open the official website of Xfinity and log in with your credentials. Go to the Rewards section, and you should see the offer for Call of Duty MW3 under the Gaming tab. Claim the offer to get a code.

If you are not eligible for Xfinity’s MW3 beta code, fret not—you can always try your luck in the beta giveaways conducted by Activision or pre-order the game to get instant access to the beta. UK residents can consider participating in EE’s beta giveaway as well.

How to redeem MW3 beta code

Claiming the offer isn’t enough; you’ll need to redeem the beta code to be able to play MW3. To redeem the code, follow these steps:

Go to the Beta Redeem page of MW3. Sign in using your Activision account. If you don’t have one, create it. Now, select your preferred platform and enter the code in the text box.

Once you redeem it, Activision should send you an email with a Beta Access Token, and you should be able to download the Beta client after that. MW3’s beta period ends on Oct. 16 for all platforms, so hurry up and get the code today.

