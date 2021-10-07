How to get the Chrysalax Wonder Weapon in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies map, Forsaken

Forsaken, the latest round-based Zombies map in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, is now available for free for anyone who owns the game.

Like all of the other round-based maps in Black Ops Cold War Zombies, Forsaken has its own unique Wonder Weapon. Following the release of Mauer der Toten and the CRBR-S in July, some Zombies fans might have been concerned about Treyarch’s ability to deliver another phenomenal Wonder Weapon. But the devs absolutely knocked it out of the park again with the Chrysalax.

Screengrab via Activision

The Chrysalax is a unique Wonder Weapon that has an ax and gun mode. The ax mode is incredibly strong, especially in the early rounds. It even has a sort of life steal ability that allows you to regain health and armor as you slash through zombies.

But before you can wreak havoc with this fierce weapon, you’re going to have to figure out how to get your hands on it. Here are some of the ways that you can obtain the Chrysalax on Forsaken.

Screengrab via Activision

Right now, the most reliable way to get the Chrysalax is to complete Trials. The Trials machine is located in the Observation Tower, which is where the Pack-a-Punch machine can be found on Forsaken.

By paying a certain number of points at the Trails machine, you’ll start a 90-second challenge. The tasks are usually fairly simple, like killing zombies in a certain location or avoiding taking damage. As you progress through the challenges, your Trails reward rarity will increase. If you want to get the Chrysalax by completing Trials, you’ll have to do enough to get your reward to legendary status.

To claim your reward, head back to the Observation Tower and interact with your reward station. You aren’t guaranteed to get the Chrysalax from completing Trials, however. If you want to have the best shot at obtaining this Wonder Weapon, make sure you don’t claim your reward before reaching the legendary rarity. Then, you’ll just have to hope that luck is on your side.

Screengrab via Activision

Alternatively, you can also get the Chrysalax by interacting with the Der Eisendrache pinball machine and completing a short side quest. First, you’ll need an Arcade Token, which you can randomly get from killing zombies or can buy for 10,000 points in the Arcade. Then, use your token on the Der Eisendrache game in the Arcade.

This will transport you to a new location where you’ll need to kill zombies to “feed” one of the dragon heads from the Black Ops III Zombies map Der Eisendrache. Once you kill enough zombies, a golden loot chest will appear. You can potentially get a Chrysalax from this crate, but again, there’s no guarantee.

If you really want to try your luck, you can spend your points on the Mystery Box and obtain the Chrysalax that way. But just like the Trails and Der Eisendrache methods, there’s a lot of RNG involved in trying to get Forsaken’s Wonder Weapon from the Mystery Box.

Screengrab via Activision

In the other Black Ops Cold War Zombies maps, there’s a way to get the Wonder Weapon for free by collecting parts to assemble it. So far, the method for building the Chrysalax hasn’t been discovered. But based on the in-game scoreboard in Forsaken, there are at least three parts that players will have to find to obtain the Chrysalax this way.

This article will be updated when the process for building the Chrysalax becomes public knowledge.