How to get all new operators in Warzone | Menendez, Al-Asad, Rorke, and Seraph

The Call of Duty: Warzone timeline has been flipped on its head for no apparent reason.

Villains from across the Call of Duty franchise have entered the battle royale as new operators, and one of them even brought a laser weapon that the game he originated in didn’t have.

It doesn’t make sense but it doesn’t have to make sense. You can now play as Raul Menendez, Gabriel Rorke, Khaled Al-Asad, and Seraph in Warzone. It’s good to be bad, especially when you’re dropping into volcanic Peak with the boys.

Here’s how to get the villains as operators in Warzone.

How to get Raul Menendez in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Menendez is unlocked at tier zero of the Last Stand battle pass. You gain instant access to Menendez and his Ivory Mystique skin at tier zero, plus a legendary skin at Tier 100.

“First appearing in Call of Duty: Black Ops II, Menendez orchestrated a cyberattack against automated drones, turning them against major cities across the United States and China,” Activision said.

How to get Khaled Al-Asad in Warzone

Image via Activision

Al-Asad is currently unavailable but will be added to the in-game store during season five of Vanguard and Warzone.

“A Middle Eastern warlord and key antagonist throughout the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare series, Al-Asad is the second of ‘The Four Horsemen,’ outranked only by Vladimir Makarov himself,” Activision said.

How to get Gabriel Rorke operator in Warzone

Image via Activision

Rorke is currently unavailable, but he will be unlockable via a bundle in the CoD Store later during season five.

“The main antagonist of Call of Duty: Ghosts, Rorke formerly led the Ghosts before being turned against them, paving the way for the Federation’s occupation of the United States,” Activision said.

How to get Seraph operator in Warzone

Image via Activision

Seraph is unavailable right now, but she will become unlockable with a store bundle later during season five of Vanguard and Warzone.

“Seraph first appeared in Call of Duty: Black Ops III as a playable Specialist. She is utterly devoted to furthering her father’s legacy by promoting the 54 Immortals’ objectives,” Activision said.