Freeze out the Mimic with the Frost Blast field upgrade in MW3 Zombies. Here’s how to get these special zombies off your back.

Wondering how to complete the mission “Frost Bite” in MWZ? Or are you just trying to give the Mimic a little taste of the cold with the Frost Blast? Regardless of your motive, here is how to freeze a Mimic with Frost Blast in MW3 Zombies.

MWZ: How to unlock the Frost Blast field upgrade

The Frost Blast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll need to reach level 29 first if you haven’t played MWZ long enough to unlock the Frost Blast field upgrade. You’ll likely have this field upgrade unlocked, however, as it is most relevant for the Act II: Tier IV mission “Frost Bite.” Leveling up in MWZ is quickly achievable through mission completions, farming Strongholds, and activating double XP tokens.

You should have no issue getting to level 29 to unlock this field upgrade. Every field upgrade has its own timer. But you can increase this quicker by killing low-level zombies. We highly recommend completing the “Frost Bite” mission inside these lower threat level zones for quick zombie kills and lower health pools on the Mimics.

Make sure you equip the Frost Blast field upgrade by going into your Loadout before you enter a match and selecting the Field Upgrade option (next to your tactical and lethal equipment).

Where to find a Mimic in MWZ

Look out for Infested Strongholds on the tac-map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You next need to find your target, the Mimic, now that you have the Frost Blast field upgrade. Mimics can be found throughout Urzikstan, but the best places to search for these are in Infested Strongholds. While they can appear in low-threat level Bounty Contracts, the Mimic makes a guaranteed appearance inside Infested Strongholds. These appear as the “final boss” of the Stronghold, so you’ll need to destroy the majority of the cysts before the Mimic shows itself.

The Mimic can also appear in the Vault, but it’s a much longer route than fast traveling using vehicles or Aether Tears to find an Infested Stronghold. If you want to find one fast, check the tac-map for the nearest Infested Stronghold and begin clearing it. The Mimic will appear once you have roughly two to three cysts left to destroy. Make sure to dive in and out of the building to avoid taking too much gas damage if you don’t have a gas mask. It is best to enter small buildings for Strongholds rather than the larger, multiple-story buildings that can be difficult to navigate.

MWZ: How to freeze a Mimic with Frost Blast

Time to handle the Mimic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, to the good stuff, it’s time to freeze the Mimic. You’ll want the Frost Blast prepared before meeting the Mimic. You can build its bar over time by killing zombies spawning inside the Infested Stronghold. Don’t destroy the cysts too quickly. This way, you can farm zombie kills to fill the field upgrade bar.

The Field Upgrades are placed on the ground and immediately activated after it shoots from the handheld device. Get as close as you can to the Mimic and point the device directly at it. You won’t have a chance to adjust your aim for an accurate shot. So pre-aim using your analog stick or mouse cursor and use the Field Upgrade button (right and left triggers) when you are happy with the placement. Back away from the Mimic in a straight line so that it follows your movement.

You need to freeze five different Mimics for the “Frost Bite” mission. This can easily be achieved in a single match. Visit and complete five Infested Strongholds in tier one zones or Pack-a-Punch your weapon and go into two different three tier Infested Strongholds (orange zones) to freeze two Mimics inside a single Stronghold.