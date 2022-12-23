Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have gone a ways to revitalizing the CoD franchise, but they haven’t been without their flaws. Bugs, glitches, and errors are expected with some titles, it’s fair to say that these two titles have more than a few.

This type of issue is ever-present with newer titles. While glitches were a “buyer beware” problem years ago, they’re entirely fixable now. With the ability to update games in only a short period of time, more errors are bound to rear their heads with each patch.

The WOLTER – FRANCIS error is one of the more annoying bugs and appears when your account fails to be verified by the CoD servers.

How do I fix the “WOLTER – FRANCIS” error in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?

Image via Activision

The way to fix this issue is through a process of elimination.

The first thing to do is check whether the CoD servers are down. The last thing you want to do is commit to all this work and have the servers be the reason the error is popping up.

Check to see if your Warzone 2 and MW2 are up to date. If you’re using battle.net, go to the client and click on the cog next to the play button. If that says update required, you’ll have to update your game.

Another issue is that your internet connection could be acting up. Restart your internet and try to access the title once more.

Restarting your PC or console will also be the next step. If there are issues with the connection, try restarting to see if it fixes the problem. For Xbox players:

Hold your Xbox power button for 10 seconds.

Once this is done and the Xbox has shut off completely, remove the power cable and plug it back in.

Turn it on and try again.

For PlayStation gamers:

Press the power button.

When you hear two beeps from your PlayStation give it a few seconds.

Then unplug the chord.

Plug it back in and try again.

Hopefully, one of these fixes has got you back into Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2–whatever your game may be. Now you can get back to missing easy shots.