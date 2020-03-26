How to fix Warzone’s dev error 6328

You’re stuck indoors practicing social distancing because of the impending COVID-19 pandemic. You’re bored, and there’s absolutely nothing to do—except play video games. You load up a game of Warzone, Call of Duty’s new free-to-play battle royale, and boom, dev error 6328. What do you do next?

You’re not alone. Despite the game’s fast-growing popularity and its 30 million (and rising) player base, it’s not without its flaws. One of Warzone’s most common error messages is 6328.

Here’s how to fix it.

Update your drivers

Warzone’s dev error 6328 can happen for any number of reasons. But the main culprit is Nvidia GPU. For whatever reason, it seems to be causing some complications, resulting in the error message.

The first thing you should do is update your drivers and attempt to join a match. To do this, search for your computer’s drive, and click download. If this doesn’t work, loading up Warzone again, applying Vsync, and running borderless is your next move. This sometimes kick-starts the game, removing the error code.

Reset your router

If you’re still having issues and are stuck on square one, then your internet connection could be the root of the problem. This might be a temporary fix, but in some cases, it should work.

All you need to do is restart your computer and your router. Turn it off for a minute, then turn it back on. If your network is what’s causing the error, then this should fix it. Log back on Battle.net, load up Warzone, and you should be good to go.

Change your game settings

Alternatively, if again, you’re stuck with the error message, then you could try fiddling with Warzone’s game settings. Load up the Battle.net launcher, find Warzone, right-click on options, and choose game settings. Once you’re there, select additional command line arguments, type -D3D11, and finally, press done.