Call of Duty: Warzone reaches 30 million players in 10 days

Call of Duty: Warzone has amassed 30 million players just 10 days after its release, Activision announced today.

Warzone has been hugely popular since releasing on March 10. But that should come as no surprise for a free-to-play and crossplay title.

Over 30 million of you have dropped in to play #Warzone. Thank you to this amazing community .



Jump in and play for free now. #FreeCallofDuty pic.twitter.com/KFKhb8CNNK — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 20, 2020

Warzone has also undoubtedly been helped by the current state of the world dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has made many people self-quarantine and shelter in place.

While the coronavirus has certainly contributed to the game’s player count, this feat shouldn’t be scoffed at. Comparatively, Fortnite reached 30 million players after 11 weeks and Apex Legends reached 50 million players after four weeks.

Warzone has already been featured in a number of online tournaments, including yesterday’s Code Green and today’s Warzone From Home by 100 Thieves.

Wherever gamers are, it seems they all have been enjoying dropping into Verdansk to loot and shoot.