How to watch 100 Thieves’ Warzone From Home tournament

To celebrate the success of Call of Duty’s new battle royale mode, Warzone, esports organization 100 Thieves is hosting a $100,000 tournament today.

Warzone is the fastest-growing, non-mobile game in the world, reaching 15 million players just three days after its release. That’s five million more than Apex Legends achieved in the same time frame and Fortnite took six months to reach those kinds of numbers. Since then, Warzone has gotten bigger and better.

The prize pool for Warzone From Home, 100 Thieves’ one-off event, will be split in half between a charity of the winning team’s choice and the viewers. The tournament includes 16 teams of streamers with big names like Nadeshot, Summit1G, xQc, and TimTheTatman.

Here’s how to watch the event from the comfort of your own home.

Teams

The tournament will be split up into teams of three. The specific ruleset has yet to be announced, but it will likely take on a similar format to Apex events, tallying kills in a point system.

Schedule

The bracket is set for our $100K Warzone From Home tournament, presented by @CashApp! #CashAppWFH



Who you got taking it all the way? 🧐

Bracket: https://t.co/stnkyC61iq

Watch: https://t.co/AMnKZC1VA8 pic.twitter.com/3mjnB1NZ20 — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) March 20, 2020

Warzone From Home will take place on March 20 at 12pm CT. It’s expected to last a few hours, winding down at approximately 3pm CT.

Where to watch

https://www.twitch.tv/nadeshot

The tournament can be viewed live from the point of view of the participating players. You can find their streams on Twitch under the Call of Duty category.