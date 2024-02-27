How to fix the Hueneme Concord error in MW3

From time to time, you’ll boot up Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 for an awesome session of multiplayer madness, Warzone mayhem, or an old-fashioned Zombie hunt, only to encounter a crippling error that prevents you from even playing.

The Hueneme Concord error has popped up very recently, and like its “brother” Hueneme Negev, it has been around both in MW2 and MW3. We’re sure Activision wasn’t planning on porting over the same error codes when it made MW3 but nevertheless, it’s back. Here’s what’s causing the Hueneme Concord error in MW3 and a couple of fixes you can try.

What’s causing the Hueneme Concord error in MW3?

Get back in the fight with your buddies. Image via Activision

MW3 players have seen the Hueneme Concord error appear when trying to log into online services after launching the game. In many cases, the Hueneme Concord error is related to your connection with Activision’s servers on Activision’s end, which means it’s out of your control.

There are some cases where it could be on your end, though; whether it be due to a poor internet connection, a firewall issue (on PC), or an improper game launch, there are a few things you can try to fix the problem yourself.

Fixes for the Hueneme Concord error in MW3

Check MW3’s server status

First, confirm whether you are the only player encountering the issue by checking the official MW3 server status. If you don’t see green lights here, it means there’s a problem on Activision’s end and you’ll have to wait for servers to be fixed before you can play again.

You can check MW3 and other network status by visiting the below links:

If you only see green lights, the issue is likely on your end.

Restart MW3 and your internet connection

Your first attempted fix should be to restart MW3 as an issue may have arisen while the game launched. In many cases, this alone fixed the problem, but if you’re still encountering the Hueneme Concord error, try and restart your internet connection too by switching off your modem, waiting 30 seconds, then switching it back on and waiting a few minutes.

Restart your PC or console

Restarting your system works hand-in-hand with the above fix. Kill two birds with one stone and reset the lot: Close CoD, then switch off your PC or console. Wait 30 seconds, then turn it on and launch MW3 when it is ready.

Repair your game files (PC only)

If you’re still encountering the Hueneme Concord error, try repairing your MW3 game files. You can only do this on PC via Battle.net or Steam.

On Battle.net , open the Games tab, select CoD, then press the cogwheel icon next to Play, and then click Scan and Repair.

, open the Games tab, select CoD, then press the cogwheel icon next to Play, and then click Scan and Repair. On Steam, head to your Steam Library, select CoD, then right-click and hit Properties. Under Installed Files, hit Verify integrity of game files, then wait for the process to be completed.

Submit a ticket to Activision

If you’ve reached this stage, you should send a support ticket to Activision who can investigate the issue further and see whether your account is affected. Head to the MW3 support page and run through the troubleshooting steps there, then report the issue after those steps have been exhausted.

You’ll probably need to wait a bit for Activision to receive your message and complete their investigation, but otherwise, here’s hoping the Hueneme Concord error doesn’t keep you out of the fight for long.