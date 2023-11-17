It’d be foolish to expect any game these days to launch without problems, and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is certainly no exception, with a variety of errors plaguing servers and players, including the ‘Hueneme Negev’ error code.

This error in particular is sadly not a new one of recent CoD players, as it actually affected Modern Warfare 2 too, although Activision likely wasn’t thinking about errors when it made plans for content to carry over.

Here’s a look into the potential causes for the ‘Hueneme Negev’ error code in MW3, as well as some potential solutions.

What’s causing the Huename Negev error in MW3?

Players have come across the error in a variety of different scenarios, but almost all of them have to do with a failed connection. This can include logging in or connecting to a match lobby in progress, but either way, it means the connection to the server has failed.

This of course could be due to a variety of issues, like a poor internet connection, incorrect internet settings, or problems with the MW3 servers.

How to fix the Hueneme Negev error in MW3

Seeing as the issue affects multiple players across different platforms, there’s no perfect catch-all fix for the Hueneme Negev error in MW3. However, there are a handful of different solutions you can try other players claim to have found success with.

1) Retry your connection, or try going offline then online

Of course, you’ve probably tried hitting retry as that’s the first option that pops up when the error appears. Yet, several CoD players who’ve had this issue claim that hitting retry multiple times in a row has eventually worked out the Hueneme Negev error. It’s not the most elegant solution, but if it works it works.

If that doesn’t work though, there’s a second immediate option: go offline. Some players claim going offline in MW3 will also resolve the Hueneme Negev error.

2) Exit the game and relaunch

It’s a fix recommended for virtually any game with any error; the gaming equivalent of “turn it off then turn it on again.” Exit MW3, check for an update, and relaunch and you might be able to get past the Hueneme Negev error.

3) Check MW3 server status

If basic solutions aren’t working on your end, check to see if it’s an issue on the game’s side. Check to see if there are any known server issues on any of these websites, the first of which is MW3 specific:

The official CoD Updates channel can also alert you to any other MW3-side errors.

4) Other solutions

If these basic fixes aren’t resolving the Hueneme Negev error, here are some other options that some users say have worked: