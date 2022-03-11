How to fix the HDR setting in Call of Duty: Warzone?

Turning on High Dynamic Range (HDR) allows games to have a better visual experience while playing their favorite titles. The feature can also be found inside Call of Duty: Warzone’s settings, and it can be enabled by default on setups that support HDR.

There have been instances where HDR caused a few troubles for Warzone players, like crashes or various errors. Such errors often get patched, but players may need to fix their HDR setting by turning it off to continue playing Warzone smoothly until the fix arrives.

Disable HDR in Warzone on Xbox

Launch your Xbox

Navigate to My games and apps

Choose Warzone

Select Menu

Click on Manage game and add-ons

Turn off Auto HDR



Disable HDR in Warzone on PS5

Launch your PS5

Navigate to Settings

Choose Screen and Video

Select Video Output

Click on HDR and adjust your settings

HDR forces systems to load more advanced graphics, which can cause inconsistencies or anomalies while loading certain assets. The cause of a crash can even be a rock on the map, so it generally takes a debugging process to find out how the HDR setting may have been causing trouble to the Warzone players.

Players who can’t adjust their HDR settings will have nothing to worry about since it means that the feature may not be available for their system due to an unsupported screen. Keeping HDR off will also be beneficial to increase frame rates, allowing players to have a smoother experience in their favorite games.