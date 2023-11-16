How to fix locked Double XP Tokens in MW3

Leveling up both rank and weapons in Modern Warfare 3 is much easier with the use of Double XP Tokens, bu several Call of Duty players have noticed issues unlocking or activating those Tokens.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launched with plenty of bugs across both the multiplayer game modes and campaign. The locked Double XP Tokens bug is another lingering issue that many players have encountered. If you are one of these players unable to use your tokens, here’s what you can do.

The Modern Warfare 3 Double XP Tokens bug, fixed

Unavailable Double XP Tokens are greyed out and locked | Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two fixes that players have found to the locked Double XP Tokens bug. First, you should try to restart your game. Though this seems like a possible answer to any tech issue you might encounter, players have reported being able to access their Double XP Tokens after just restarting the game.

If this does not work for you there is a second possible solution, although it requires you to own Modern Warfare 2. Tokens are shared across your Call of Duty account, which means that you can activate the Double XP Token in Modern Warfare 2 and then reap the rewards in Modern Warfare 3.

If none of these solutions work for you, then unfortunately you might need to wait until this bug is addressed in a future update or patch by developers. All games, especially massive titles such as Call of Duty, often contain lingering bugs and tech issues in the months after release. Though a frustrating inconvenience, it will hopefully be cleaned up soon.

While activating Double XP Tokens is a great way to speed through both rank and weapon levels, there are other methods and game modes that you can try that I had plenty of luck with. You won’t be able to level up as fast, but you can still grind through levels with ease.