How to fix Dev Error 6146 in MW3 and Warzone

Game and season launches in Call of Duty are often fraught with bugs and errors, from minor inconveniences to massive loadout-deleting bugs—and both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are no exception. MW3 isn’t safe from errors that wreaked havoc on MW2 either, such as Dev Error 6146.

Dev Error 6146 is one of several errors that can occur when trying to play MW3 or Warzone, typically occurring when players are attempting to queue for a match. If this error happens frequently for you, there are some basic and more advanced options you can try.

Here’s how you can fix Dev Error 6146 while playing MW3 and Warzone.

How do I fix Dev Error 6146 in MW3 and Warzone?

You don’t need night vision goggles to spot this error. Image via Sledgehammer

Here are some potential solutions to fixing Dev Error 6416, in the order that you should try them.

Try queueing again

This may be something you instinctually do anyway, but there have been more than a couple of times where just queueing up again for the playlist I was trying to play avoided the error. No restart was needed or anything, just try again.

Restart MW3 and your system

If multiple attempts to join a lobby, playlist, or match aren’t getting past Dev Error 6146, then try exiting the game completely and restarting either your PC or console. This is one of the simplest solutions, but it frequently does resolve whatever the problem is.

Check for updates and check game file integrity

This error occurs more frequently after big content updates such as new season launches, when the devs are consistently applying new updates to resolve other issues. By exiting out of the game completely and checking for an update, you’re ensuring you’re not missing out on any critical files.

Speaking of critical files, if there’s no new update, consider verifying the integrity of your game files if you’re playing on PC, in case any crucial files were left out during the last update.

On Steam, right-click on Call of Duty, scroll down to Properties, select the Local Files option, and click on verify game files. Wait for the process to fully complete before launching.

On Battle.net, click on Call of Duty in your library and then click on the gear icon beside the play button. Select “Scan and Repair” and wait for the process to complete before launching.

If none of these basic solutions work, you can try more drastic measures like a complete re-installation of the game or opening a support ticket with Call of Duty. But also consider that errors are more common immediately after a season’s launch, so you may just have to wait for conditions to improve.