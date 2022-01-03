How to equip blueprints in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Blueprints have become a key selling point in Call of Duty titles over the past few years.

These special weapons come with a specific set of attachments and sometimes amazing designs, offering things like dismemberment effects, special tracer bullets, and awesome gun animations.

In Call of Duty: Vanguard, the World War II shooter has several blueprint weapons for players to equip, and many more will be constantly added through seasonal battle passes and additions to the in-game store. Blueprint guns are a great form of player expression.

Blueprints must be equipped through some quick menu navigation in Vanguard. Here’s how to find blueprints and how to equip them in-game.

How to equip blueprints in Vanguard

Screengrab via Activision

While creating a loadout, go to Primary Weapon Select and find the weapon you want to equip. Directly to the right of the weapon, on the left side of the screen, will be an Armory icon for weapons that you have blueprints for. Select the Armory icon.

Screengrab via Activision

In the Armory, you’ll find all of the available blueprints. You can select the blueprint from here and it will be equipped in the slot you have selected in your loadout.

Screengrab via Activision

You can then enter the Gunsmith to edit the attachments on the blueprint. Be aware, however, that changing up the attachments will likely drastically alter the appearance of the gun from its original blueprint design.