How to enable the Classic MW2 Hitmarker noise in MW3

Ever since the Modern Warfare 3 beta released for players to try, veterans of the Call of Duty franchise have been preparing for a nostalgia trip of epic proportions. But now, players can activate the classic MW2 hitmarker audio cue that will help them dive deeper into memory lane.

The MW2 hitmarker noise is one of the more iconic sounds in gaming, used across countless videos and recognizable by long-time CoD enjoyers everywhere. Although the upcoming hitmarker sound in MW3 is easily audible while in the middle of battle, sometimes you can’t beat the classic click of that old school hitmarker from one of the best first-person shooter titles of all time.

If you’re looking to switch on the classic MW2 hitmarker noise, you’ll only need to take a few specific steps in your settings.

How to turn on the classic MW2 hitmarker noise

This is what you want. Screengrab via Activision

In order to turn on the classic MW2 hitmarker noise for the full nostalgia trip, players simply have to head over to their settings menu. From the side menu, select Audio to open up a plethora of different options that you can change for your own preferences.

Afterward, you’ll have to scroll down to the bottom of the audio settings menu where you’ll spot the Functionality section of the page. In this section, there will be a few different option to sift through, including Mono Audio, the tinnitus sound that follows explosions, Juggernaut music, and hitmarker sound effects.

Clicking the drop down menu allows you to swap your hitmarker sounds from the modernized MW3 hit marker cues to the classic old-school sound effects. You can also turn off hitmarker sounds if you find them too distracting or aren’t fond of having them in your games.