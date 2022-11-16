How to download just Warzone 2 (not Modern Warfare 2) on PC

Call of Duty has had a big Autumn this year, releasing the new Modern Warfare 2 as well as the incoming Warzone 2. Many players are eager to load into the sequel to the hit battle royale from 2022 and all the major changes it’s bringing. Because Warzone 2 is bundled with MW2 on PC right now, many players are curious about how to download the new battle royale without the base game.

Fortunately, Steam and Battle.net both provide a way to download just the battle royale without the base MW2 game. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to download Warzone 2 without Modern Warfare 2.

How to download just Warzone 2 on PC

If you have both games already installed on your PC, you can go into the game’s files settings menu and choose to uninstall Modern Warfare 2. To access these settings, you’ll need to do the following:

Launch the game

Click the gear icon in the top right corner

Click the bottom option, “Files Settings”

Then select “Uninstall” on the Modern Warfare 2 banner

If you don’t have Modern Warfare 2 installed but just want to download Warzone 2, you’ll be able to choose when downloading the games from the Battle.net or Steam programs. Both platforms will open a separate download window asking you what specific parts of the game you’d like to install.

Warzone 2 is likely to draw in thousands and thousands of players if it’s just as popular as the original released in 2020. While things were different then, this new battle royale is offering tons of new features like the new map Al Mazrah and even a game mode where players can join enemy squads.

While it may seem strange to some that Infinity Ward clumped these two games together in a confusing UI, it is possible to separate them or download Warzone 2 by itself. That’s all you need to know about how to download just Warzone 2 on a PC.