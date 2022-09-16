How to dive in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

Fans have their scopes zoomed in on Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, and with the beta fast approaching on Sept. 15, players need to know the title’s ins and outs before they hop into the server to tally up some killstreaks.

Modern Warfare 2 is close at hand, featuring new modes, maps, and weapons.

While there are updates to gameplay, like the addition of third-person, there are game mechanics that have been around for over a decade.

Sliding and diving in Modern Warfare 2 is a feature that’s been in the Call of Duty world for years, originating from the dolphin dive in Black Ops. This feature has stuck with the series and doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere.

How do I slide in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2?

If sliding and diving is what you seek, crouching while running is what you need. There are two ways. To slide, players must crouch while running normally to slide feet first. If you want to dolphin dive, players have to tactical sprint and crouch. You’ll fly and land head first.

Sliding and dolphin diving are effective ways to surprise opponents, but you can be vulnerable when you’re in mid-air.

Modern Warfare 2 is due to be released Nov. 16th across all consoles including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC platforms.