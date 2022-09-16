How to create a custom class in the Modern Warfare 2 beta

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally on the horizon and players of the franchise are looking forward to unlocking all that the game has to offer, especially when it comes to weapons and equipment.

The CoD franchise changed forever once the Create-A-Class system was introduced. It’s been a mainstay ever since and fans look forward every year to diving into the nitty gritty of creating their favorite classes to stomp noobs online with.

Create-a-class loadouts have a markedly different design in 2022 with MW2. There are quite a few changes to the system and it takes some getting used to. But once players are accustomed to the changes, it becomes quite fun crafting and creating classes and weapon loadouts.

Here’s how loadouts and create-a-class work in MW2.

How to create a custom class in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

To create a multiplayer loadout class, you first need to level up to level five. After that, you can then tab over to the Weapons tab from the multiplayer menu by hitting L1 or R1. Here, you can select your loadout, your killstreaks, and your vehicle customization options. On the Edit Loadouts screen, you can create and select multiple different loadouts.

Select “Multiplayer Loadout,” and then you can begin building your class.

Screengrab via Activision

From here, you can select your primary weapon, secondary weapon, tactical equipment, lethal equipment, perk package, and Field Upgrade. If you press Square while hovering over your selected equipped weapon, you enter the Gunsmith and can select attachments for your weapon.

Perk packages can be created on the Perk Package screen. Here, you select two base perks, plus a bonus perk and an ultimate perk that are both earned throughout the duration of any multiplayer match.

Screengrab via Activision

Once your preferred loadout is created, it’s time to head into some multiplayer matches and wreak havoc with friends. Bravo Six, have some fun.