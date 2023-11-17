Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies has plenty of missions to focus on as you progress, and the Bring Em On mission has the potential of being particularly tricky due to its mechanics.

In the Bring Em On mission, you’ll have to essentially taunt Zombies to attack you and defeat them, while you’ll also need to face off against a Special Zombie, and this can result in quickly being downed if you’re not prepared.

Other missions in Modern Warfare Zombies (MWZ) involving the Field Upgrades include using the Energy Mine Field Upgrade, but for the Bring Em On mission, you’ll have to turn your attention to the Frenzied Guard Field Upgrade.

You can see all the mission requirements and some tips for completing Bring Em On below.

Bring Em On mission requirements in MW3 Zombies

Become the target. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bring Em On mission in MW3 Zombies is part of Act One and is a tier five mission, so the four previous tiers will need to be completed in order to access it. While it is the third mission in tier five, you can choose to do the Bring Em On mission first, if you wish.

The requirements to complete the Bring Em On mission are below:

Kill 50 Zombies with the Frenzied Guard Field Upgrade active

Kill a special or Elite enemy with the Frenzied Guard Field Upgrade active

Acquire a Cyphered Tablet

After you’ve completed the mission, you’ll receive a double Weapon XP token and 1500 XP.

Tips on how to complete Bring Em On mission in MW3 Zombies

Like other missions in MW3 Zombies that require the use of specific Field Upgrades, the most difficult part of the Bring Em On challenge will be charging up the Frenzied Guard Field Upgrade. The mission itself is fairly easy to complete once you’ve got to grips with how the Field Upgrade works.

When you activate the Frenzied Guard Field Upgrade, all Zombies in the vicinity will target you. In order to kill many Zombies quickly with the Field Upgrade active, wait until you have an Instakill buff to reap the rewards.

It’s also worth making sure you are well-geared before you start to focus on this mission and I recommend having several perks like Stamin-Up, Speed Cola, and Jugger-Nog equipped, while you should also have at least a two-plate Armor Vest.

Alternatively, focus on Escort Contracts as these provide a significant horde of Zombies and have the added bonus of having Special Zombies spawn too. The special Zombies in an Escort Contract are better for the Bring Em On mission as they will have less health than the special Zombies you will be led to in a Bounty Contract.

As for the Cyphered Tablet, this will drop on the ground and will be automatically pinged once you have completed the two initial challenges. You do not need to Extract with it, so the next mission on your list should become active once you pick it up.