There’s nothing quite like having bragging rights in the group text chat the morning after carrying the squad to numerous Warzone 2 victories.

The only thing better than remembering all of the times you bailed out your homies on Al Mazrah is having a combat record to comb through to prove just how much better at Call of Duty you are than all of your friends.

Group W’s are a blessing, a true source of happiness in the modern era, but individual statistics really show who’s carrying their water when it’s crunch time and the gas circle is closing in on the group. Being able to view your in-game statistics is crucial when it comes to smack talk and bragging rights within your friend group.

Here’s how to take a look at your statistics in Warzone 2.

How to check your Warzone 2 stats

Stats in the new era of Call of Duty are found within a menu anywhere outside of an actual match. Here’s how to open it up and view your statistics:

Launch Warzone 2 from CoD HQ.

Open up the top-right in-game menu by pressing Options/Start/ESC.

Screengrab via Activision

Select Stats.

Screengrab via Activision

Just like in MW2 at its launch, currently, Warzone 2’s stats are not readily available in-game. The only option, for now, is to view multiplayer stats from MW2 multiplayer matches. Warzone 2 stats are expected to be added to the game in a future update, much like how MW2’s combat record was an addition to the game in the first major update after release.

Eventually, a “Warzone” or “Battle Royale” tab will be available alongside the multiplayer tab. You should be able to select this and view your statistics in BR such as kill/death ratio, most kills, score, wins and losses, and much more.