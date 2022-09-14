How to appeal a ban in Call of Duty

Bans giveth and taketh away, and rightfully so. But sometimes the AI gods take innocent souls from the vast pool of Call of Duty players accidentally.

Fortunately, for those who were wrongfully banned, there is a system that allows players to appeal a Call of Duty ban. This system is designed for players who actually didn’t deserve the ban, not for those who were undeniably guilty.

Residing inside the duality of man lies a repented individual who just wishes to dig their way back into the trenches and snipe some noobs. If you fit this characterization, heck who knows, try your luck.

For players who’ve made their mistakes and wish to make their way onto the battlefield once more, there’s no harm in trying.

We aren’t promising anything here though.

How do I appeal a ban in Call of Duty?

Visit the support website for Activision.

Type in your details, and log in.

A prompt will come up, click agree and continue.

Scroll down until you find support options, then it will take you to a different window.

Select your game, platform, topic, and then click “I’m having a problem that’s not listed.”

A prompt will come up with submit a ticket, click that.

Then type up a support email and plead your case.

Image via Activision

Activision holds the account holder responsible for any infraction that the account commits. Meaning that it doesn’t matter if someone else was playing your account. The only time when someone else was playing your account works, is if there was some unauthorized activity on your account.

Accounts under review and temporary bans will not be appealed.

Best of luck, don’t do anything on Call of Duty that Dot Esports wouldn’t do.