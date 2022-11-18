How to activate a UAV Tower in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0‘s DMZ mode isn’t really like its regular counterparts. This Escape From Tarkov-esque game mode has players dive into a version of Al Mazrah inhabited by AI combatants and operators alike, all while completing a set of objectives or just looting for guns.

Activating UAV Towers is bound to be a common part of players’ journey in Warzone 2.0‘s DMZ mode. Not only is it a necessary step for one of the early faction missions, but it also provides players with valuable surveillance and information. UAV Towers will ping nearby enemies, making it easier to be aware of incoming threats when you’re looting an area or completing an objective.

Here’s how you can find and activate UAV Towers in Warzone 2.0‘s DMZ mode.

Where to find UAV Towers in DMZ in Warzone 2.0

UAV Towers are marked on your Tac-Map in the DMZ. Look for a symbol resembling a radio tower with frequency waves coming from it, as seen on the Legend tab of the Tac-Map. UAV Towers are spread out throughout most areas of Al Mazrah, so depending on where you spawn, it may not be a long walk until you find one.

Screengrab via Activision

Once you find a UAV Tower, getting to it may be the hard part, especially if you’re solo or don’t have much gear. There are usually groups of soldiers on the way to UAV Towers, though you can risk sneaking past them if necessary—or otherwise just gun them down.

UAV Towers can be located on the ground or on top of buildings, and the easiest way of knowing exactly one of them will be is by pinging it from your Tac-Map. In urban areas, you may spot UAV Towers on top of buildings, so be careful when clearing the rooms inside.

How to activate UAV Towers in DMZ in Warzone 2.0

Once you’ve found a UAV Tower, you can head toward it and press your Interact prompt to activate the UAV Tower for a short period of time. While the Tower is active, your mini-map and Tac-Map will show pings for enemy locations, both from AI combatants and enemy players. AI combatants will show up as red diamond outlines, while other players will show up as red diamonds.

Screengrab via Activision

Regardless of who triggered the UAV Tower, you can’t activate it again while its effect is running. Once the UAV stops blinking, however, you can interact with it again to activate the effect again—and possibly complete a mission if you still missed it.

UAV Towers can be an important part of surveillance in DMZ, so if you’re hunkering down around an area and want some extra intel, activating them may not be a bad idea.