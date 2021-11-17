How many campaign missions are there in Call of Duty: Vanguard?

These are all the missions players will experience in Call of Duty: Vanguard's single-player campaign.

The latest installment in the highly-acclaimed Call of Duty franchise, Vanguard, was released earlier this month. Alongside multiplayer action and the return of the popular Zombies mode, players have been introduced to a thrilling, nine-mission single-player campaign.

After some initial speculation regarding the length of the single-player campaign, fans of the franchise were relieved to know that the campaign in Call of Duty: Vanguard is just as long as it has been in other recent franchise titles.

Call of Duty: Vanguard‘s single-player campaign has a total of nine different missions:

Phoenix

Operation Tonga

Stalingrad

The Battle of Midway

Lady Nightingale

The Rats of Tobruk

The Battle of El Alamein

The Fourth Reich

The nine missions that make up the main campaign take place on the Pacific, Eastern, Western, and Northern Fronts and feature locations such as Stalingrad, Berlin, or Hamburg in Nazi-era Germany.

These missions feature a wide range of important historical battles from WWII and many of the names of these campaign missions actually give players valuable hints about the content they’ll experience.

How long is the Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign?

Photo via Activision

Based on the number of missions and playthrough times of the entire campaign, we know that the Call of Duty: Vanguard single-player campaign has a total estimated run time of between six and seven hours. The estimated length of the campaign is close to that of previous titles such as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

As with previous titles, the length of the campaign will depend on the player’s familiarity with the Call of Duty franchise gameplay mechanics, as well as the difficulty level they decide to complete the campaign on. A Veteran difficulty mode is available, which will have players face enemies that are significantly more aggressive than they are at easier levels. This means that if we take into account the potential of player deaths, mistakes, and learning to navigate the toughest difficulty in the campaign mode, the length of the single-player campaign could extend to around seven or eight hours.

Those ambitious players who aim to finish the full trophy list will need to complete Call of Duty: Vanguard’s single-player campaign on Veteran difficulty.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and PC.