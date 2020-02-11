Here’s how to unlock the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 2 Battle Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s second season is now live, bringing new maps, Operators, guns, and more to the fray. It also has a new Battle Pass up for purchase.

Like season one, season two’s Battle Pass features 100 tiers of unlocks, including watches, XP tokens, Operator skins, and tons of cosmetics. Over 20 of the unlockable tiers are free, but buying the pass entitles you to the ability to earn everything.

Screengrab via Activision

Screengrab via Activision

To unlock the full Battle Pass, navigate to the “Battle Pass” tab at the top of the menu in multiplayer. Once you’re there, you’ll be greeted with two different options for the Battle Pass.

The first option is the default one, which is up for sale at 1,000 CoD Points or $10. This will fully unlock the Battle Pass and allow you to grind through the ranks to unlock all of the rewards.

Screengrab via Activision

The second option, a pricier one, gives you a head start on unlocking the pass. For 2,400 CoD Points, on sale for $20, you’ll instantly skip through the first 20 tiers of the Battle Pass.

Screengrab via Activision

Skipping through 20 tiers and buying the more expensive pass will give you instant access to one of season two’s day one weapons, the Grau 5.56 assault rifle, among many other rewards.

Screengrab via Activision

On top of all of the cosmetic unlocks, the Battle Pass also contains 1,300 CoD Points to unlock, meaning you could fund next season’s pass just by playing the game.

Additional tiers can be bought for more CoD points, so if there’s something catching your eye, you could potentially buy your way to it instantly if you’re willing to foot the bill.